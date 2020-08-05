Carnival Cruises to continue pause in operations until Oct. 31

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Carnival Cruise Lines has announced that all operations will remain paused until October 31.
Due to the continued increase in COVID-19 numbers across the country the company has made the decision to remain shutdown and cancel all upcoming cruises.
Travelers who had upcoming cruises booked will be contacted by email from Carnival Cruises or their travel advisor for instructions on cancellation offers or refunds.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.