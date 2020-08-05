Authorities search for missing Louisiana man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Authorities searched in earnest Wednesday for a Caddo Parish man who has been missing since July 18.
Jesse Eugene Taylor, 32, of Keithville, last was seen that date around Barron Road.
And that’s where Caddo sheriff’s detectives returned Wednesday.
Helping them comb through a brushy area along a pipeline off Barron Ridge Lane were members of the Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force, the ArkLaTex K-9 Search and Rescue Team and K-9 Trace.
The Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help July 27.
Taylor stands 5′9″ tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
No description of his clothing has been released.
Nor have authorities said whether Taylor is a welfare concern or whether they might suspect foul play in his disappearance.
They do ask that anyone who knows where Taylor is to call Detective Demetrice Adams-Ellis at (318) 675-2170.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.