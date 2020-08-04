Woman detained after police chase

By Daffney Dawson | August 4, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 5:41 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been detained after a brief car chase with Shreveport police.

Detective Curtis says police began pursuit of a blue Hyundai as it headed down Jewella, before eventually calling off the chase.

The car was later discovered in the 4700 block of Kennedy Drive, near I-20.

Police say they found the woman in a wooded area near where they found the car.

The car was reportedly stolen on Sunday and also matches the description of a vehicle involved in the Tuesday afternoon drive-by shooting on Morningside Drive.

Officials are still on the lookout for a male suspect that was involved in the incident.

