WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson started the press conference addressing back to school worries from administrators, as well as parents.
“I’m glad we postponed the start date of school for two weeks because it gives us the chance to study other states that are opening. We’re going to utilize this time effectively,” Hutchinson said.
