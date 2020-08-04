Two shot on Morningside Drive; police searching for vehicle

Police are searching for a blue Hyundai Elantra following a shooting that left two people injured on Tuesday, Aug. 4. (Source: Semmie Buffin)
By Alex Onken | August 4, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 1:54 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are injured following a drive-by shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers got the call just before 12:30 p.m to the 2200 block of Morningside Drive. That's near Mansfield Road.

One victim has life-threatening injuries and they do not know the extent of the other victim’s condition.

Both were taken to a Shreveport hospital.

At this time police are searching for a blue Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

