Two shot on Morningside Drive; police searching for vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are injured following a drive-by shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers got the call just before 12:30 p.m to the 2200 block of Morningside Drive. That's near Mansfield Road.
One victim has life-threatening injuries and they do not know the extent of the other victim’s condition.
Both were taken to a Shreveport hospital.
At this time police are searching for a blue Hyundai Elantra.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
