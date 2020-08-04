Tuesday, August 4: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Nick Gremillion | August 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 12:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, August 4 at 11:55 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 124,461 positive cases - increase of 3,614 cases - LDH says 1,741 of those cases reported today are a backlog of specimens collected as far back as May 28
  • 3,937 deaths - 27 new deaths
  • 1,487 patients in the hospital - decrease of 9 patients
  • 240 patients on ventilators - increase of 10 patients
  • 74,246 patients recovered - no change

