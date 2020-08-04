Tuesday, August 4: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, August 4 at 11:55 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 124,461 positive cases - increase of 3,614 cases - LDH says 1,741 of those cases reported today are a backlog of specimens collected as far back as May 28
- 3,937 deaths - 27 new deaths
- 1,487 patients in the hospital - decrease of 9 patients
- 240 patients on ventilators - increase of 10 patients
- 74,246 patients recovered - no change
