Tolerable Tuesday followed by warming trend

As we go through the rest of the week the big story for the ArkLaTex will be our slowly rising temperatures and humidity for the region. You won’t notice it so much on Wednesday, but starting on Thursday and lasting into next week our pattern will be changing as a ridge of high pressure will start to build over the ArkLaTex. While we aren’t very bullish on much rain this week our best chance for showers will come during the afternoon hours Thursday, but don’t expect anything resembling a soaking for the ArkLaTex.