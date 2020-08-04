Tolerable Tuesday followed by warming trend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a generally beautiful start to the week yesterday we are tracking more great weather Tuesday with even slightly less humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. But after today we are tracking a warming trend for the region that will continue into next week as well. Temperatures will be rising back into the mid and upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures potentially surging past 100 degrees. Rain chances will continue to be scarce for the ArkLaTex with the best chance for showers now look to be happening on Thursday, but don’t expect any significant amounts of rain.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning all any of you will really need today is some sunglasses as we are tracking some beautiful weather for the ArkLaTex. Thanks to a hard to notice front that came through last night the humidity will be slightly lower compared to what we saw Monday. That means temperatures that start off this morning around the 70 degree mark will rise up to around 90 degrees this afternoon with ample sunshine.
As we go through the rest of the week the big story for the ArkLaTex will be our slowly rising temperatures and humidity for the region. You won’t notice it so much on Wednesday, but starting on Thursday and lasting into next week our pattern will be changing as a ridge of high pressure will start to build over the ArkLaTex. While we aren’t very bullish on much rain this week our best chance for showers will come during the afternoon hours Thursday, but don’t expect anything resembling a soaking for the ArkLaTex.
Looking ahead to you weekend forecast we will continue to see warming temperatures along with little to no chances for rain across the region. You expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the mid to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. When you factor in the humidity it will feel significantly hotter with ‘feel-like’ temperatures surging past the 100 degree mark.
So get out and enjoy the relatively tame August weather today as it will really really begin to bite come this weekend. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
