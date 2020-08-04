TAPD searching for gunman in teen’s death; suspect identified

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department believe they know who’s responsible for shooting and killing a 17-year-old on Monday night.
Police are searching for Keyuntre Ellis, 19, for his alleged roll in last night’s night’s fatal shooting.
The victim was found shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Love Creek Drive. Authorities took him to a hospital where he died a short time later.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact TAPD at (903) 798-3130.
