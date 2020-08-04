Shreveport’s Government Plaza to be disinfected on Aug. 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews will soon disinfect Shreveport's Government Plaza on Wednesday, August 5.
There will be limited access to the building for the public and employees will work remotely. This will not impact essential city services.
Government Plaza will resume normal operations on Thursday, Aug. 6 - barring any unexpended delays.
This is being done after employees in two separate departments on the fifth floor tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release. The employees were immediately sent home and their workspaces were sanitized.
“Disinfecting the entire building provides an additional measure of protection for employees and citizens conducting business at Government Plaza,” reads the news release.
Both citizens and employees are expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing in Government Plaza. Plexiglass windows are installed at cashier stalls.
The news release adds that appointments are required for departmental meetings to reduce building traffic.
