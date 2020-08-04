Rolling shootout between two cars leaves one injured

Rolling shootout between two cars leaves one injured
Image from the scene. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Daffney Dawson | August 4, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 6:42 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A rolling shootout between at least two cars has left one man injured.

Units received reports of a shootout after a victim was left at the Shreveport Fire Department’s Station 6 on David Raines Road.

According to the victim, the incident occurred at the intersection of Linnear and Willie Mays.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is said to be in serious condition, with upper body wounds.

Both cars involved fled the scene.

Shreveport Police Department is currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with developing information on-air and on-line.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.