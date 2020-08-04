Rolling shootout between two cars leaves one injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A rolling shootout between at least two cars has left one man injured.
Units received reports of a shootout after a victim was left at the Shreveport Fire Department’s Station 6 on David Raines Road.
According to the victim, the incident occurred at the intersection of Linnear and Willie Mays.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is said to be in serious condition, with upper body wounds.
Both cars involved fled the scene.
Shreveport Police Department is currently investigating the situation.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with developing information on-air and on-line.
