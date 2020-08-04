Perfect weather ends as the heat and humidity return

(KSLA) - The great weather will be coming to an end over the next couple days. The heat and humidity will both be increasing by the weekend.
This evening will be very nice! The sunshine will be out making it beautiful. There will be a few clouds, but no rain. Temperatures will be very warm, but not hot. It will be in the 80s, cooling down to even the upper 70s after sunset.
Tonight, it should be mostly clear with some passing clouds. It will remain dry with no rain. It may be a little warmer Wednesday morning compared to what we had Tuesday morning, but it will still be comfy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.
Wednesday will be a nice day, but there will be some rain around. Particularly in the morning. It will not be a washout, but you’ll want that umbrella as you head out the door. By the afternoon, there will still be some rain, but it will be pretty isolated. Therefore not everyone will see rain. I do however, have the rain chances up to 30%. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 90s.
Thursday will also be a good day with some rain around. Not as much as Wednesday, but it still would not be a bad idea to have your umbrella. There should be a good mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, so it will still be nice. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
Friday will be a hot day. The rain will be quite limited, so there will not be anything to cool the temperatures down. The heat will be building up in the afternoon. The humidity will be back as well. So, it will heat up to the mid 90s, and feel like the triple digits. At least, the sunshine will be back.
This upcoming weekend will be more of the same. A few passing clouds with limited rain chances. Temperatures will also be back in the mid 90s in the afternoon. So far for any weekend plans, you just need to prepare for the heat.
