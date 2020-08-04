LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, known as ‘Dean of Coaches,’ announces retirement after 43 years

“D-D Breaux’s contribution to this university, this community and to our athletic program is simply immeasurable,” said LSU athletic director Scott Woodward. “She has had a generational impact on the student-athletes she has coached and mentored over her 43 years of service, not to mention all of the rest of us she has taught along the way. With hard work and pure force of her will, D-D built a gymnastics program from the ground up into one that is now recognized worldwide for elite-level excellence. D-D has given her all to LSU and to Louisiana and we have been made better because of her contributions here. D-D has always represented the purple and gold with the highest levels of dignity, grace and grit and will continue to do that in this new role.”