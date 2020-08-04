COVID-19 testing locations offered through Aug. 11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner-LSU Health and LSU Health Shreveport will be offering COVID-19 testing at various locations through August 11.
Testing at all locations listed is free and will be conducted until the times listed, or until all tests have been used.
It is encouraged that individuals not experiencing symptoms still get tested in order to know their COVID-19 status, and prevent spreading the illness of others.
Testing locations for Ochsner-LSU Health will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Wednesday, August 5 - Centenary College – Gold Dome (3482 Dixie Drive Shreveport, LA 71105)
- Thursday, August 6 - Centenary College – Gold Dome (3482 Dixie Drive Shreveport, LA 71105)
- Friday, August 7 - Centenary College – Gold Dome (3482 Dixie Drive Shreveport, LA 71105)
If you plan on visiting one of the testing locations, please be prepared to bring a valid ID and insurance card.
There will be no out-of-pocket costs and you will not be turned away based on insurance status.
Testing locations for LSU Health Shreveport include:
- Every Thursday in August, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Avenue)
- Friday, August 7, 8 a.m.-noon: Delta Sorority House (1301 Sycamore Avenue)
- Tuesday, August 11, 8 a.m.-noon: Northwood High School (5939 Mooringsport Road)
LSU Health Shreveport says they will continue adding more testing locations throughout the month.
