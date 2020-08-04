Claiborne Parish students head back to class this week

“The biggest concerns they have are that there are communities that have been hit pretty hard and they are scared,” Kennedy said. “The coronavirus is still out there, I agree with them, it absolutely is. They are just concerned about their child coming on campus with other kids. We will be following every Department of Health guideline. We will have static groups. Our principals have worked very hard to once the child arrives on campus, when they enter the building their temperature is checked, there is hand sanitizing, and going to their static groups. Even limiting the contact within the static groups. I’ve been trying to reinforce with parents that I feel like their children will be safer in that school building than they are going to Walmart. It’s still out there, maybe they (the parents) have underlying health conditions or there is a grandparent in the home and they are scared their child may contract the virus and bring it home to them. We see that children can obviously spread the virus, they seem to be much more resilient in dealing with the virus, but they are concerned about others in the home and I totally get that.”