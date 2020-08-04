Claiborne Parish students head back to class this week

HOMER, La. (KSLA) — Claiborne Parish School District is having students, teachers and staff return to campus this week.
“March 13, when we had to shut everything down, was pretty immediate,” Claiborne Parish Superintendent William Kennedy said. “We worked very hard to get packets together for kids. I’m very proud of the effort our teachers put forth. We sent home paper packets to do. We did have a few cases where some students were dual enrollment. They were able to complete their work virtually. But a majority of the parish, we tried to complete paper packets, which in all honesty was probably not the most high-quality education opportunity for our children.”
Kennedy says they are much better prepared going into this upcoming school year, especially in the event that schools have to go all virtual again.
“We put a lot of time in over the summer,” Kennedy said. “We have been working to get prepared with the Google Classroom. A number of our teachers had used that platform, but not all. Teachers went through training this summer. We have devices ready for every child. Those who have already opted to go virtual have their device. They also have a hot spot. We are offering students the virtual option if they like. Virtually every teacher is going to be a face-to-face teacher while also teaching virtually. I feel like if we have to go back home, this time around we can continue to provide a high quality education virtually to every child with every teacher being able to use the platform.”
Kennedy says between 6-7% of students opted to continue all virtual learning. He says for the first three weeks of school, they can have the option to return to campus if they want.
“I think we can do a better job face-to-face than virtually, but we do have children that have compromised immune systems,” Kennedy said. “We want them to have that opportunity to get that same face-to-face learning, but virtually. We extended that to any child or parent that has a health concern.”
August 6 marks the first day of the school year for Claiborne Parish Schools. Kennedy says they will be sending students back with a staggered approach.
“Thursday and Friday Pre-K kids will report by gender,” Kennedy said. “Kindergarten through 2nd grade will report by appointment for diagnostic testing. 3rd and 4th graders will arrive in their new routines. Next Monday 5th and 9th graders join the mix. Then on Tuesday 6th and 10th graders. On Wednesday 7th and 11th. Then we finally bring 8th graders and senior on campus. We think with that staggered start we will be able to get procedures in place and get things worked out.”
Kennedy says all but one Claiborne Parish School can have all students return: Homer High School.
“Most of our schools we can get our children on campus,” Kennedy said. “We do have one high school that’s going to do the A and B blocks, until we are able to figure out our transportation issues. The 50% capacity on school buses is causing us issues getting everybody on campus. Hopefully within the first week to ten days of school we can figure out how to allow more kids on campus more days.”
Like in several other school districts, internet connectivity is an issue that has been brought up.
“There are areas of the parish where we simply have no service,” Kennedy said. “We have worked hard all spring and summer with AT&T and Verizon trying to figure out how we can boost our service and what we can do. We are working with Stallion Oilfield, who are going to be hanging equipment this week to boost the cellular service. We are excited and anxious to see how that works. We have been able to purchase Jetpacks and WiFi hot spots to supply to homes where they are needed.”
Kennedy says students who do not have internet capability can also take home a jump drive with their homework, as well as videos of their teachers teaching their lessons along with their Chromebook.
He says anything required in the classroom will also be required of those going virtual this school year.
For the first couple of weeks of school, students will learn how to operate their Chromebooks, Google Classroom and how to submit their assignments.
Kennedy says he has been approached by concerned parents.
“The biggest concerns they have are that there are communities that have been hit pretty hard and they are scared,” Kennedy said. “The coronavirus is still out there, I agree with them, it absolutely is. They are just concerned about their child coming on campus with other kids. We will be following every Department of Health guideline. We will have static groups. Our principals have worked very hard to once the child arrives on campus, when they enter the building their temperature is checked, there is hand sanitizing, and going to their static groups. Even limiting the contact within the static groups. I’ve been trying to reinforce with parents that I feel like their children will be safer in that school building than they are going to Walmart. It’s still out there, maybe they (the parents) have underlying health conditions or there is a grandparent in the home and they are scared their child may contract the virus and bring it home to them. We see that children can obviously spread the virus, they seem to be much more resilient in dealing with the virus, but they are concerned about others in the home and I totally get that.”
Kennedy says another issue going into the school year is transportation.
“Transportation is an issue for everybody,” Kennedy said. “The 50% limited capacity on a school bus creates a lot of problems. We have one high school where you drive by the high school parking lot and there will be 5, 6 cars in it. The cast majority of those kids they ride the bus or walk to school. We have committed to get Pre-K through 8th on campus every day and we can supply that with the buses. We may have to add a route or two just to make it work, but we believe we can get all those children on campus every day. At a couple of the high schools, we can get a majority of the high school on campus and be able to static group them. In the classes we can’t, we intend to use the auditorium, cafeteria, different areas where we can provide the 6 foot distancing. You can’t static group high school like you can 3rd grade.”
If needed, Kennedy says he and the transportation maintenance staff can drive bus routes as well.
Kennedy says students have always had assigned seating on buses, but there will be separation between bus riders not from the same homes.
Buses will also be cleaned between each route.
Teachers came back to campus Monday to prepare to welcome students back starting this Thursday.
“We do have one teacher who has some health concerns that didn’t report; we knew she was not,” Kennedy said. “But all other teachers were back on campus today. I don’t want to say there is some anxiety, but there is some concerns as to how everything is going to work and I understand that. I think we have a very good plan. Just going through what will work for us, I think we have as good of a plan as we possibly can have.”
Kennedy says students in stagnant groups will always be sitting in the same chairs and lining up as a group in the same order.
Students will be wearing masks and will wash their hands every two hours.
Department of Health guidelines will be followed. Campuses will be cleaned every day, with high-touch surfaces being cleaned much more often.
Classrooms that have students or teachers moving to and from them will be cleaned between each class.
Kennedy says for classes that require students to move from classroom to classroom, the district will try to opt to have teachers moving to different classrooms instead to limit exposure.
“Wearing a mask is going to be a challenge, we understand that,” Kennedy said. “It is for parents. It is for adults. But it is the new normal right now.”
Kennedy says being a smaller district during COVID-19 has some advantages.
“To a degree,” Kennedy said. “There’s fewer of us to deal with all of the issues, but I know everything that is going on. We are a small group. I have a total of 6 supervisors. We are kind of like a family. We all help each other out. I think the more you know about a school’s campus and the way it operates, the better you are. We can support each other more.”
The district will deal with a student, teacher or staff member testing positive for COVID-19 on a case by case basis; the Department of Health has a checklist to go through to see who all has been exposed to that person and who would need to quarantine.
Kennedy says their feeding program will be different, but they will continue to serve all their students. For those continuing virtual learning, pick up will be available.
“There will be partitions up when you walk into the cafeteria,” Kennedy said. “Static groups will enter one at a time. We hopefully are going to feed our younger children breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria. Many of our middle school and high school will be grab and go, especially breakfast. Cafeteria staff has committed to providing as many hot meals as they can. So when we say grab and go it won’t necessarily be a sandwich in a bag. We do have carts and wagons so we are hoping we can provide some hot meals even though we are eating in the classroom or at picnic tables outside.”
