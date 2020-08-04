Caddo School District provides guidance on COVID-19 exposure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — What happens if a Caddo schoolteacher or staffer tests positive for COVID-19 or is exposed to someone who has the coronavirus?
And what about students who are exposed?
Parents have been asking those questions and more since Caddo School District announced its back-to-school plans for the 2020-21 academic year.
Now the School District is addressing those questions and more with the release Tuesday of its exposure guidance.
“As Caddo Parish Public Schools prepares for the 2020-2021 school year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the district has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Health in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Education to establish guidance pertaining to student and staff exposure to COVID-19,” says a statement the School District released Tuesday.
“The guidance has been created using the most up-todate information from medical professionals. As more information is learned about the virus and its spread, please note the exposure guidance may be updated to reflect changes from the Louisiana Department of Health and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
The plan bascially breaks down what happens when a student, teacher or other employee is exposed to COVID-19.
It defines exposure as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has “... had contact with a COVID-19 positive individual for more than 15 minutes within six feet within 48 hours of symptoms or a positive test.”
So what happens if someone has a fever or symptoms indicative of COVID-19? The School District says:
- If a student or employee has a fever of 100.4 or higher while at a district school or site, the individual will be immediately isolated.
- The individual will be encouraged to make an appointment with their primary care physician to determine a diagnosis for the fever and other symptoms which may be present.
- The individual’s doctor will make the determination on protocols for diagnosis, including whether a COVID test is appropriate based on symptoms and exposure.
- If a physician diagnoses the individual with another condition, a doctor’s note will be required by the school or work site which outlines the reason for the symptom(s) and the timeframe in which the individual may return to school/work.
- In order to protect the health and safety of students and staff, a parent note in such cases will not suffice.
- If an individual chooses not to see a physician for their symptoms, they will be required to follow the same guidance as an individual exposed to COVID-19 based on the symptoms. This will include the 14 calendar day quarantine and requirements of 72 hours symptom free before returning to a district site.
The plan also explains how schools, parents and students should respond to various situations and when and how the affected teacher or student should quarantine and when they can return to work or school.
The following scenarios are provided as examples:
What does an individual need to do if they develop symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19?
- The individual with symptoms or a positive test for COVID-19 should isolate and follow guidance for self-isolation. The individual may return to school when the self-isolation criteria is met.
- Who should be quarantined? Anyone who was within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more starting two days before symptoms developed or two days before a positive test if asymptomatic. All close contacts should quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure to the symptomatic individual. In order to minimize the number of students who need to quarantine, we recommend all students be assigned seats and be discouraged from changing seats over time. Teachers should try to maintain a distance of 6 feet or greater from students whenever able and minimize the amount of time spent in close contact.
- Contacts of contacts do not need to quarantine unless the primary contact becomes positive or symptomatic during quarantine.
What if an individual has been coming to school while an immediate family member is home on quarantine due to an exposure? Must that individual quarantine?
- No, contacts of contacts do not need to quarantine; however, they should follow social distancing at home with those in quarantine. They would not be subject to quarantine unless their immediate family member in quarantine developed symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.
- If the quarantined family member later tests positive and the individual has been in close contact with them during the quarantine period, the individual must then be quarantined for 14 days past the last known exposure to the case as in Scenario No. 1.
A teacher who teaches multiple classes is exposed and needs to quarantine. Do all the students with whom they had contact also need to quarantine?
No, contacts of contacts do not need to quarantine. If the teacher then tests positive or develops symptoms during the quarantine period, the School District will follow guidance for quarantining their close contacts.
A student stays home due to symptoms that developed overnight or over the weekend. Must the teacher and other students quarantine as well?
- If the student tests positive or had a known exposure less than 14 days before their onset, and the student was at school anytime starting 48 hours before symptoms, then anyone who was a close contact from two days before onset until the student left school would need to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure.
- If the student has symptoms but has not tested positive and did not have a known exposure, quarantining of close contacts is not necessary at that time.
How many positives or quarantined individuals should be allowed in a class before we put the entire class on virtual learning?
- If anyone tests positive or has COVID symptoms and six feet physical distancing is not possible, anyone who was within six feet for 15 minutes or more would need to quarantine.
- If two or more people test positive or have COVID symptoms within 14 days of each other, move the entire class to virtual learning until 14 days past the last day a symptomatic person was in class.
- To prevent needing to move an entire class to virtual learning, seats should be assigned and maintained to limit the number of students who would potentially be exposed to a case in the class and need to quarantine.
How many students can we allow to be positive or on quarantine before we put the entire school on virtual learning?
The superintendent may decide to move an entire school to virtual learning if the number of staff in isolation or quarantine hinders the operation of in-person learning. This decision will be made in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health’s regional medical director.
Following is the plan — the 20-21 CaddoSTRONGSTART: The Roadmap to Reopening Exposure Guidance — in its entirety:
