YOUR MONEY: Top things to buy in August

“At the end of the summer you’re going to see a lot of clearance items for camping gear, outdoor entertaining items, think outdoor couches, sofas, chairs, chaise lounges, things for the pool accessories for example. Upwards of 25 percent off. So again, Dicks Sporting Goods is a great place to look but so is Academy. So they’re a regional chain but they have an online store and in some instances I’ve seen discounts anywhere between 10 and 15 and even upwards of 25 percent off and then when you look at the clearance section you’re going to find those deals even deeper,” said Skirboll.