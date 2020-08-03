VIDEO: New Orleans parents rally to demand safe reopening of schools

Step Up Louisiana and NOLA Village news conference and rally to demand safe reopening of schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
August 3, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 2:59 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Step Up Louisiana and NOLA Village hosted a press conference and rally to demand safe reopening of schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents of public school students have several demands including:

  • No reopening until the scientific data supports it-
  • Police-free schools
  • All schools must be supported to function as community schools with adequate numbers of counselors and nurses and community/parent outreach workers
  • Safe conditions including lower class sizes, PPE, cleaning, testing, and other key protocols
  • Support for our communities and families, including canceling rents and mortgages, a moratorium on evictions/foreclosures, providing direct cash assistance to those not able to work or who are unemployed, and other critical social needs
  • Moratorium on new charter or voucher programs and standardized testing
  • Massive infusion of federal money to support the reopening funded by taxing billionaires and Wall Street

