Teen injured in morning shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more after a teen was found lying in the middle of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. to the 5800 block of 2nd Street. That's south of Hollywood Avenue.
Police say the teen had wounds to the arm and the chest. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Investigators say that there is no evidence that the shooting happened in the location where he was found.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
