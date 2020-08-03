Teachers, supporters protesting outside Caddo Schools office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Close to a dozen protesters are demonstrating outside the Caddo Parish School Board Office in Shreveport.
The group of protesters, which assembled before noon, are concerned about returning to the classroom among rising numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bree Garcia, a teacher, said she has many concerns as students, teachers, support staff and administration returns to schools.
Garcia said her biggest concern for aging educators in the classroom and the lack of protection. She added she’s also concerned for her seven-year-old son who will start the school year in second grade.
"They don't require a mask in second grade and under," she said. "But, I'm supposed to be okay with him sitting in a classroom with twenty-plus kids and hope they're doing the right thing. It just doesn't make sense."
Garcia then added that she doesn't have the choice to keep her son at home because she has to return to her classroom.
“Teachers aren’t babysitters. But as a society, we’ve grown accustomed to having school as a safe place for our students to be while we work and provide for our families,” she said. “And when I don’t have a choice but to send my son back to the classroom, what do you do? You’re asking me to give up my life or my livelihood. I don’t know what to do at this point. You’re stuck at rock and a hard place.”
