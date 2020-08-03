SPD: Theft suspect cut officer’s throat with box cutter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man cut a police officer in the throat in an attempt to avoid arrest, authorities say.
It happened just before 11 a.m. Monday at Home Depot in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.
Detectives got word that a man wanted on four felony theft charges was at the store.
As an investigator tried to put handcuffs on Eric V. Brooks, the 45-year-old Shreveport man pushed the officer and ran.
And when the detective caught Brooks and tried to gain control of him, he allegedly produced a box cutter and began attacking the officer, slashing at her repeatedly.
The officer sustained a non-life threatening cut to her throat; and her clothing was cut in several places, authorities report.
The wounded detective, a second detective and a concerned citizen subdued Brooks after a lengthy struggle.
The wounded officer has since been treated for her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
And Brooks is charged with one count each of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault on a peace officer in addition to the four felony theft charges. Booking records show he also is charged with three additional counts of theft.
Shreveport police report having previously arrested him multiple times on charges including robbery, resisting arrest and theft, among others.
