Southern Univ. preparing for freshman move-in day

SU move-in day decorations (Source: SU)
By Mykal Vincent and Carmen Poe | August 3, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 3:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Class of 24 decorations have started popping up across Southern University’s campus as they plan to welcome incoming freshmen.

SU move-in day decorations (Source: SU)

Freshman residential housing students are scheduled to move into their respective rooms on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Upperclassmen are scheduled to move in on Monday, Aug. 10. All students are allowed two cars and two people to assist with their move-in. Masks must be worn at all times. For more guidelines, click here.

SU move-in day decorations (Source: SU)

Students should check their campus email for their housing assignment, which includes the “letter” of their bedroom/suite.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 (Freshmen ONLY)

Letter A Bedrooms

6:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Letter C Bedrooms

9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Letter B Bedrooms

12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:30 p.m.

Letter D Bedrooms

3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10 (Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors)

Letter A Bedrooms

6:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Letter C Bedrooms

9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Letter B Bedrooms

12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:30 p.m.

Letter D Bedrooms

3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

If students miss scheduled move-in times, they MUST wait until after this move-in is complete for a new time. For questions and concerns, contact Residential Life and Housing at 225-771-3590 or reslife@subr.edu.

