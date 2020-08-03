Reward offered for information leading to arrest of caltrops suspect

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The sheriff’s office is working to get more information about whoever is responsible for placing tire-flattening caltrops on I-20 in Smith and surrounding counties.
Additionally, Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and charges filed in the crime.
These devices are made of rebar and are approximately three inches in size. They are welded, sharpened at every point and painted black. A caltrop has four metal points arranged so when any three are on the ground, the fourth projects upward as a hazard to pneumatic tires.
Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews as well as local Law Enforcement have stepped up debris collection in an ongoing effort to remove this dangerous road hazard. Nearly 300 of these devices have been collected in the past weeks.
A caltrop is a tire deflation device and is a prohibited weapon by the Texas Penal Code (Chapter 46 section 46.05). A person commits an offense if the person intentionally or knowingly possesses, manufactures, transports, repairs, or sells a tire deflation device. This offense is a state jail felony.
The sheriff’s office says that anyone with information about the the persons who are manufacturing and/or scattering these devices is urged to contact Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF or (903) 597-2833. If your information leads to the arrest and charges filed, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
If you have information regarding this case you may also contact Detective Jerry Ramsey at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office by calling (903) 590-2689.
