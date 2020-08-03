NPSO deputies investigating double shooting; suspects sought

CLARENCE, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating an early morning double shooting that left two men in critical condition.
The incident took place on Sunday, Aug. 2 in Clarence. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at a birthday party around 1:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of Louisiana Highway 84.
Upon arrival, authorities discovered a vehicle crash and Jamarrion Bush, 18, of Bossier City with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Minutes later, around 1:30 a.m., Calvin Marcus Houston, 20, of Clarence was discovered at a house in the 100 block of Lee Street with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
Authorities say they do not have any suspects at this hour.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432.
