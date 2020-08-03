Natchitoches police investigating shooting; 1 injured

August 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 10:36 AM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left one person injured on Aug. 3.

Officers got the call around 3 a.m to the 100 block of Fern Street regarding a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, they found someone suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was sent to a hospital in Rapides Parish where they are expected to recover.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. Information given shall remain confidential.

The public can also send anonymous tips by using TipSubmit or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message. The public can also submit a Web Tip from our Police Protection page.

