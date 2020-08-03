Man arrested after allegedly pouring chemical on Palestine shopper

According to Palestine police, at approximately 7:17 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of an assault at the Wal-Mart located at 2223 S. Loop 256 in Palestine. Police said officers arrived and the victim reported that an unknown black male poured a chemical, believed to be a cleaning solution, on her upper body and face while she shopped in the store. The victim, a 49 year-old Palestine resident, was accompanied by two small children during the incident. The victim did not know the suspect, who fled the scene following the assault.