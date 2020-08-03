I-220 westbound lane closure near Benton Road planned for Aug. 5

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced crews will close a lane on Interstate 220 West in Bossier City on Wednesday, August 5.
From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The outside lane of I-220 westbound from just east of the LA 3 (Benton Road) overpass to the Viking Drive overpass in Bossier Parish will be closed. Also, the I-220 westbound on-ramp from LA 3 (Benton Road) will be closed.
However, the I-220 westbound on-ramp from Benton Road will remain open.
This work will be done weather permitting.
Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.