Heat slowly builds back up this week

(KSLA) - Early this week, the weather will be very nice! The heat will be increasing as the weekend approaches however.
This evening will be very nice. The sun will be out and the clouds will be limited. There should not be any rain though. Temperatures will be very warm. It will be in the 80s across the ArkLaTex. It should cool down more after sunset.
Tonight, it will be mostly clear. There will not be any rain, so it will remain dry. We will start off Tuesday with a few clouds. Temperatures will be a little cool in some areas. It will fall to the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday will be another perfect day! The sun will be out shining with limited clouds. Most of the viewing area will be nice and sunny. I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be hot, but not too hot. It will heat up to the lower 90s, and with the humidity being lower, it will feel nice by August standards.
Wednesday and Thursday will also have good weather. Wednesday may have a few morning showers in east Texas. Otherwise it will be dry in the afternoon. I have just a 20% chance of rain. Thursday is up to only a 10%. So a couple stray showers are possible. There will be more cloud cover both days. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.
Friday will be a hot day. The rain will still be limited, so there will not be anything to cool the temperatures down. The heat will be building up in the afternoon. The humidity will be back as well. So, it will heat up to the mid 90s, and feel like the triple digits. At least, the sunshine will be back.
This upcoming weekend will be more of the same. A few passing clouds with limited rain chances. Temperatures will also be back in the mid 90s in the afternoon. So far for any weekend plans, you just need to prepare for the heat.
Have a great week!
