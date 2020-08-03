Heat and humidity slowly rise this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Monday! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying weather that is about as cool and comfortable as it can get for the beginning of August in the ArkLaTex. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking temperatures that will slowly be on the rise across the region. In addition to the rising temperatures we are tracking humidity that will be on the increase as well. By the time we get to the weekend you should expect your ‘feels-like’ temperatures to once again be in excess of 100 degrees. While we could see a couple of days with showers don’t expect any widespread wet weather this week.