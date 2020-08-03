Heat and humidity slowly rise this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Monday! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying weather that is about as cool and comfortable as it can get for the beginning of August in the ArkLaTex. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking temperatures that will slowly be on the rise across the region. In addition to the rising temperatures we are tracking humidity that will be on the increase as well. By the time we get to the weekend you should expect your ‘feels-like’ temperatures to once again be in excess of 100 degrees. While we could see a couple of days with showers don’t expect any widespread wet weather this week.
So as you get ready to head out the door on your Monday all most of you will need is some sunglasses, but we are tracking some afternoon showers as well. High temperatures this afternoon will stretch into the low 90s across the region and the humidity for the most part will be tolerable for this time of year. The place where could see showers this afternoon will be across southern portions of the ArkLaTex.
As we go throughout the week we will see dry conditions for the most part, but also a couple of days where showers will be possible. The one day where we could see decent shower chance for the region will be on Wednesday when a weak disturbance will be pushing through the region. Other than that, you should expect more classic August conditions for the region that include highs in the 90s along with overall dry weather for the ArkLaTex.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking considerably hotter weather compared to what we saw this last weekend. You should expect high temperatures this weekend to stretch into the upper 90s across the ArkLaTex along with humidity that will make it feel like it is over 100 degrees. While we could see an isolated shower of storm don’t expect much in the way of relief from Mother Nature.
So get ready for a return to scorching weather for the ArkLaTex. Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
