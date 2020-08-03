Former U.S. attorney assumes federal judgeship

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana now is a federal judge for the same
jurisdiction.
President Donald Trump nominated U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph for the bench Dec. 2.
The U.S. Senate confirmed that nomination July 28.
And Joseph announced Monday that he had resigned from the Justice Department effective at 11 a.m. that day.
It was then that he assumed the duties as a U.S. District Court judge after being sworn in by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.
Joseph had been serving as U.S. attorney for the Western District since he was appointed to the position by Trump in March 2018.
“Serving as United States attorney for the citizens of the Western District of Louisiana has been a privilege,” Joseph said in a statement issued about his departure from the office.
“I have been honored to lead an office of dedicated and talented public servants and to work with so many professional and hardworking law enforcement officers throughout Louisiana, as well as my colleagues U.S. Attorneys Brandon Fremin and Peter Strasser. By hard work and collaboration, I believe that we have made progress in accomplishing our shared goal of making Louisiana a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”
The Western District of Louisiana encompasses two-thirds of Louisiana and includes 42 of the state’s 64 parishes.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.