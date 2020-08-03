DPS identifies driver killed in 1-vehicle wreck in Upshur County

Police lights file graphic. (Source: Gray News)
By Stephanie Frazier | August 3, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 3:10 PM

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, on August 1, 2020 at 7:41 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of FM 2685 and FM 1404 in Upshur County.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, Stephanie Ann Calhoun, 43 of Baytown was traveling south on FM 2685 and failed to stop at the intersection, traveling into a pasture and striking a concrete barrier in the fence line. Judge Betterton pronounced Calhoun dead at the scene.

She was taken to Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Gilmer. The crash remains under investigation.

