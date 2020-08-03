Centenary College welcomes students back to campus, where there are changes due to COVID-19

“Trying to communicate that we have e-mails going out, we actually have a new app that we’re rolling out this week as the students get here. It will provide students the ability to self-check every morning and show a big green check when they self-check. Faculty and staff will be showing that to each other; and students will be showing it to faculty members on campus. That will also be a place to report other things or for us to get information to them. One of the advantages of being a small campus is we can get information out pretty quickly.”