Centenary College welcomes students back to campus, where there are changes due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — All this week, Centenary College in Shreveport is welcoming students back to campus.
And there are several changes due to COVID-19.
The school’s goal, according to President Dr. Christopher Holoman, is to create the safest learning environment for faculty members, staffers and students.
“We firmly believe in the educational experience that we have,” Holoman said. “Personal contact is so important for our faculty.
“We are a small college so we’ve always done really well. But the main thing for us is that we believe we can offer students, faculty and staff a safe environment. We believe that we can be safe and still provide a great education.”
March was a difficult, unexpected time for the college and its students, Holoman said. But school officials have spent the summer discussing the best way to approach the fall 2020 semester, he added.
“Virtually every day we have had a meeting of some sort.”
Holoman thanked the faculty for thinking creatively when it came to how they teach their classes.
“Obviously, it is an ever-changing situation; but the top of mind was can we be safe?
“We have been installing equipment like everyone else has, like Plexiglass in our customer service areas. We have been installing new air infiltration systems. We have separated desks and tables in the classrooms and dining hall. We are establishing some new outdoor teaching spaces, and using larger spaces we wouldn’t normally use for classes so people can be distanced. Our partners with Oschner and LSU Health have been very supportive that we actually can do this. We have quarantine, isolation spaces prepared if we need to have students isolate for 14 days.”
Communication between the college, faculty members, staffers, students and their families was key to the upcoming semester, Holoman said. “It’s been critical and remains critical.
“We established a separate place on the website where we tried to collect all the information as it comes in,” Holoman said. “Our main focus, in many respects, has been to comply with CDC recommendations and guidelines. Along with our partners at Oschner and LSU Health, we are using that as external validation for what we are doing.
“Trying to communicate that we have e-mails going out, we actually have a new app that we’re rolling out this week as the students get here. It will provide students the ability to self-check every morning and show a big green check when they self-check. Faculty and staff will be showing that to each other; and students will be showing it to faculty members on campus. That will also be a place to report other things or for us to get information to them. One of the advantages of being a small campus is we can get information out pretty quickly.”
Holoman said students were asked to self-quarantine if possible before arriving on campus. And students are arriving on campus in stages. When they arrive on campus, students have their temperatures checked. And COVID care kits are being handed out when they arrive at their dorms.
“Just to make sure students are equipped to do what we are asking them to do,” Holoman said. “You know, wearing masks, checking their temperatures, wiping down surfaces.”
Students, faculty members and staffers also have been asked to sign a commitment to continue to do what’s best for the community during this pandemic.
“We talk a lot at Centenary about being a community,” Holoman said. “We do believe we can get through this together. And this was just a way to help us remind each other that we need to take care of each other as we live together.”
Students and teachers have been given the opportunity to remain virtual if they do not feel comfortable coming to campus at this time.
“They have the option to return to campus when they feel it’s safe,” Holoman said. “Students can get in touch with the housing staff so they know where they can stay when they get here.”
Holoman said they also have increased mental health capabilities on campus.
“We are very aware of how stressful this all is. Students, faculty and staff know that we have resources here to help them through what can be a really difficult time. That’s a part of the safety: to help through the mental health challenges as well.”
And Holoman said the college is prepared to go all virtual if needed.
“We did plan for the worst-case scenario. If we are directed by the government, or for the safety of our campus, have to finish the semester remotely, we certainly are prepared for that but are hoping that isn’t the case.”
Classes at Centenary College are set to begin Monday, Aug. 10.
