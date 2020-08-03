Archdiocese removes Metairie deacon from ministry amid abuse allegation

The archdiocese released a statement saying, “Archbishop Gregory Aymond formally removed Deacon V.M. Wheeler from ministry based on an allegation of abuse that occurred 20 years ago before he was ordained a deacon. The formal allegation of abuse was reported to the officials of the Archdiocese of New Orleans within the last week. Wheeler has been assigned to St. Francis Xavier Parish since his ordination in 2018. This matter has been referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency, and the archdiocese pledges its full cooperation into this investigation.