Woman and man hurt when SUV overturns, ejecting her

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Houston area man and woman were hurt when an SUV overturned, throwing her from the vehicle.
The rollover accident occurred on Kisatchie-Mora Road (Louisiana Highway 118) in the Kisatchie area of Natchitoches Parish about 8:37 a.m. Sunday, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Roderick Bolt, 46, of Humble, Texas, was driving a 2001 Lincoln Navigator east on LA 118 when the SUV ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the 47-year-old woman from Humble.
She was taken to Rapides Regional Trauma Center in Alexandria for treatment of moderate injuries.
Bolt sustained minor injuries in the crash. EMS medics treated him at the scene of the accident.
The crash is being investigated by LSP State Police Troop E.
