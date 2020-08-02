Shreve Memorial Library extends Summer Reading Program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreve Memorial Library is adding a bonus week to its virtual Summer Reading Program.
The program came to an end on Friday, July 31, but the decision was made to continue it starting on Monday, August 3, until Friday, August 7.
Monday through Thursday, there will be two virtual segments. One at 10:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m.
Friday’s sessions will be at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
The virtual performances will be streamed on Facebook.
