Man wanted for armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for the man responsible for an armed robbery in the 8100 block of Line Avenue on Sunday, July 26.
A man walked into a store just before 9:30 p.m. armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
The man demanded money and received an undisclosed amount before leaving the store.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this subject to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
