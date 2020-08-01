Sunny and pleasant start to August

Today: expect mostly sunny skies and a drier day than our Friday. A cold front will continue to gradually move through the ArkLaTex this afternoon. This will keep our humidity levels feeling more so comfortable than oppressive. Not expecting any rain this afternoon for much of the ArkLaTex, but southern areas near Natchitoches and Sabine could see isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs today are only in the low 90s which is great for this time of year!