Sunny and pleasant start to August

Happy August 1st everyone! August is typically a very hot and dry month, but it wont start off as hot, but it will be mostly dry.
Today: expect mostly sunny skies and a drier day than our Friday. A cold front will continue to gradually move through the ArkLaTex this afternoon. This will keep our humidity levels feeling more so comfortable than oppressive. Not expecting any rain this afternoon for much of the ArkLaTex, but southern areas near Natchitoches and Sabine could see isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs today are only in the low 90s which is great for this time of year!
Winds: NW 5mph
Tonight: evening plans are good to go! Temperatures will be in the 80s under mostly clear skies. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70s.
Sunday: Headed out early for work or a nice morning jog, temperatures will be in the low 70s under mostly clear skies. Afternoon highs will heat up once again into the low 90s under sunny skies and winds out of the NW at 5mph.
Not much will change during the work week as highs will continue to reach the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances slim to none through the beginning and middle of the work week.
TROPICS: Hurricane Isaias is bringing dangerous flooding and wind conditions to the Bahamas and is expected to bring Hurricane force winds and heavy rain along portions of the eastern Florida coast.
