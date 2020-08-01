Caddo Magnet, Captain Shreve, and C.E. Byrd seniors to graduate August 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Magnet High School’s graduation will take place on Saturday morning. Captain Shreve’s graduation was rescheduled for Saturday afternoon after being postponed due to weather.
Caddo Magnet’s ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. at Independence Stadium. Captain Shreve’s graduation will begin at 2 p.m. C.E. Byrd will be the last Caddo class of 2020 graduation at 7 p.m.
North Caddo High School was the first to hold graduation on Monday, July 27. Huntington High School and Southwood High School’s graduations took place on Tuesday. Green Oaks and Booker T. Washington had graduations on Wednesday. On Thursday, Caddo Virtual Academy and Northwood High School had their graduations. Woodlawn seniors received their diplomas on Friday morning.
All eleven Caddo Parish graduation ceremonies will be held at Independence Stadium.
Each graduate can invite four guests due to social distancing guidelines. All guests will need a ticket to enter the stadium.
Families received access to a ticket site earlier this week for their free tickets. All tickets will be scanned for entry.
Graduates will be seated six feet apart on the stadium's field.
Attendees must practice social distancing throughout the event and wear masks. Those attending are couraged to arrive at the event in staggered times to limit crowding at entrances, according to a news release.
Below are the remaining ceremonies:
Saturday, Aug. 1
- 8 a.m. - Caddo Magnet H.S.
- 2 p.m. Captain Shreve H.S.
- 7 p.m. - C. E. Byrd H.S.
Congregating before or after the ceremonies will be prohibited.
In the event of inclement weather, families are asked to watch their school’s website as well as Caddo School’s website for any changes in graduation start times.
Weather forecasts may delay morning ceremonies to different times in the day or evening. In that case, evening ceremonies may start earlier to keep graduates and guests safe.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.