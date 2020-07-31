Teen injured in south Shreveport shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen is injured after an overnight shooting.
Police say it happened before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Colquitt Road at Colony Square Apartments. That’s near Shreveport’s Southern Hills area.
Officers say a 17-year-old showed up to a Shreveport hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The young man told officers he was walking through the complex when a man driving a white car shot at him, hitting him in the right leg.
He is expected to recover from his injuries. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
