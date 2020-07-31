Strong Storms Possible Friday

As we move into the weekend we are expecting the showers and storms to move out and some very comfortable air for this time of year to move in. While an isolated shower is possible during the day Saturday for the most part we are expecting tranquil conditions over the weekend for the ArkLaTex. The biggest thing you will notice is how much more comfortable it will feel over the weekend. While high temperatures will still be near the 90 degree mark the humidity will be more typical of late May than of early August for the region.