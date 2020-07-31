Ochsner Health announces enrollment in COVID-19 vaccine trials

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner Health plans to participate as a study site for COVID-19 vaccines.
Ochsner is one of 120 locations across the world that will be a part of the Phase 2/3 study sponsored by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. Up to 30,000 participants will be enrolled across all locations.
One other location in Louisiana will offer the study.
Director of Clinical Infectious Diseases Research and Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Julia Garcia-Diaz will lead the study.
“Ochsner has a long history of being at the forefront of innovation, research and clinical trials. Being at the center of this unprecedented pandemic is no different. With a population who has an increased prevalence of being high-risk and who suffers from chronic disease, we are proud to be a selected site for this vaccine study and remain committed to fighting this disease and stopping the spread in our communities,” said Garcia-Diaz.
A limited number of randomized participants will be selected to participate in the trial. Participants will be selected from an existing pool of candidates across Louisiana who have previously expressed interest in COVID-19 research. The research team is currently in the selection process.
“Louisiana has been a COVID-19 hot spot for quite some time, and we know that the development of a vaccine is the best way to further protect our patients and community from this virus,” said Dr.Leonardo Seoane, Chief Academic Officer, Ochsner Health. “Ochsner was selected for our expertise and excellence in conducting clinical trials. This study is another tangible way we continue to play a significant role in supporting treatment, prevention, and testing advances through research and clinical trials.”
All participants in the study will receive two shots. Only half of the participants will receive the vaccine. All others will receive placebo shots.
Neither the patients nor investigators will know what shot was received.
The trial’s goal is to prevent COVID-19 infections.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.