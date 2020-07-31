KSLA Salutes: BPSO Deputy and Air Force veteran bringing attention to veteran, first responder suicides

“One in-particular was when the Gulf War actually started,” White said. “I was stationed in Korea at that time and my base, which at that time was Myrtle Beach, I had happened to come home, my father had passed, and spend time with my wife and I got to see all my friends, all the guys I had served with, deploy. I didn’t know if I would see them again, didn’t know what was going on because we had practiced war, but none of us had actually been in war. After my tour was over and I was getting ready to move here, the squadrons came home. I was able to welcome them back after a 6-month tour. A good buddy of mine, who I actually served with, I was able to see him leave and come back. That was one good moment for me. Going over to England for TDY was one of my high points. I had never been TDY. I think I had one stripe and I was chosen to go. That was a big feather in my hat. I played a lot of basketball. When I got to Korea I was able to play on a joint-base team. I had a good friend, from California, Snedeker. We used to call him Sned. Real quiet, straight-laced guy who did his job. One day he took me up riding through the mountains and a song by Lee Greenwood came on. ‘I’m proud to be an American(God Bless the USA)‘. I had never seen him show any emotion before. He was singing and crying. We were both singing. It was one of those moments where you go ‘wow'. We talked about it. He said whenever we go oversees, we forget all the troubles that are back home. But when we are over here it’s almost like us against them thing, but we forget we are all from the same country. That was a defining moment for me in my career. We all are American and we are all serving. That taught me a valuable lesson in working with people and dealing with people.”