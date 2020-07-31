First Alert: Pleasant weekend ahead

Showers and storms will taper off this evening as a cold front pushes through the ArkLaTex. The weekend ahead is looking pleasant for the start of August with not too much heat and lower humidity on the way.
Scattered storms will continue mainly south of I-20 through late afternoon. A few could be strong with gusty wind the main threat. Temperatures will range from the 80s north to 70s south the rest of the day.
Rain will taper off overnight with partly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s around I-30 with low to mid 70s elsewhere.
Mostly sunny skies are in store Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will be in the low 90s which is below average for this time of year. A light northerly breeze will usher in less humid air over the next couple of days.
A reinforcing shot of dry air arrives early next week keeping the weather pleasant for much of the week. Highs will remain in the low 90s with morning temperatures around 70. Rain chances look slim to none for most of next week.
In the tropics we’re tracking Hurricane Isaias which is forecast to brush by Florida over the weekend and perhaps make landfall in the Carolinas early next week.
Have a great weekend!
