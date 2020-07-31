Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation receives national award

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is being awarded with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo).
The National Achievement Awards program started in 1970 in order to honor county/parish programs that strengthen their communities through innovation and effectiveness.
NACo is recognizing Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation’s MLK Community Garden Program for their impact on urban communities through hands-on gardening, nutritional literacy activities, community engagement and partnership with nonprofits like Shreveport Green, AmeriCorps and ShreveCorps.
“The Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department is honored to be nationally recognized by NACo. We envision the MLK Community Garden Program to serve as a model year-round teaching garden site for area youth, adults, seniors and families. All citizens of the Shreveport MLK community should be proud of this national recognition,” said Patrick Wesley-Director of Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation in a news release.
The National Achievement Awards are distributed in 18 different categories including children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county/parish administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many others.
NACo President Mary Ann Borgeson said in a news release, “We are seeing firsthand now more than ever that counties and parishes work tirelessly to support our residents. This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties and parishes build healthy, safe and vibrant communities across America.”
The NACo says nominees are judged on their own merits and not against other applications received.
The MLK Garden Program started in 2019 and is located on the corner of MLK and Legendary in Shreveport.
