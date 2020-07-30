SPD: Teen locked in room for months, 2 women charged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two women are charged following their alleged role in keeping a teen locked in a room for months.
Kari Barber, 30 and Cassidy Dunn, 39 are both charged with one count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment.
On July 29, officers were called to Coldwell Street regarding a welfare concern.
Officers made contact with a person who told them that one of their neighbors came to her home in search of food. The person was concerned due to his appearance and called the police.
The teen was then taken to an ArkLaTex hospital by crews where doctors said the teen was extremely malnourished.
Detectives with the Youth Services Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit were called to the teen’s home. During the preliminary investigation, they learned that the teen was locked in their room since March.
The incident remains under investigation.
