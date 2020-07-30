Shreveport man arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) arrested Daniel R. Bissell, 53, for possession and distribution of child pornography.
Bissell was arrested and charged with six counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles and 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.
LSP SVU began their investigation into the downloading and distribution of child sexual abuse material in March of 2020 when they identified Bissell as a suspect.
With the help of several other local agencies, LSP SVU obtained a search warrant for Bissell’s home on July 30.
During an interview, Bissell admitted to possession of child sexual material and estimated he possessed approximately 5,000 files. He also admitted to distribution of the material.
Bissell was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center with no set bond.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.