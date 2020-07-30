Sens. Kennedy, Feinstein propose additional funding for states to eradicate nutria

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) say they have proposed legislation that would give additional funding to eradicate nutria in the U.S.
The two senators have introduced legislation to the Nutria Eradication and Control Act that would give an additional $8 million a year for states participating in the Nutria Eradication Program.
The program provides funding to states that implement initiatives to eradicate the invasive species.
“Louisiana’s wetlands protect our state from hurricanes and other serious storms. For years, nutria have devoured miles of our marshes, and some areas have no chance of growing back. This bill would help prevent these invasive swamp rats from further destroying Louisiana’s marshland,” Kennedy said.
“The explosive population growth of the nutria rodent could overwhelm our farms and wetlands if we don’t take aggressive action now. In California, there could be as many as 250,000 nutria within five years that could cause more than $1.2 billion a year in agriculture losses and eradication costs. Our bill will make all states eligible for federal funds to control this invasive species and stop its spread before we lose control of the situation,” said Feinstein.
The legislation proposed by Kennedy and Feinstein comes one month after Governor John Bel Edwards signed Act 175 of the 2020 Regular Louisiana Legislative Session into law which allows the nighttime hunting of nutria and other species year-round on private property in Louisiana.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.