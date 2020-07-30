Front arrives Friday afternoon

As we look ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking some decent changes for summer standards. The cold front will be pushing through the region on Friday, but we will see major changes in how it feels outside once we get to your Saturday as we should see a noticeable drop in humidity throughout the region. In addition, sunshine is now looking very likely both days of the weekend. Temperatures will stay below normal Saturday and Sunday, but the drop in mugginess will make it the optimal time to enjoy the weather.