Front arrives Friday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track a strong front by late July standards that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours tomorrow. This will also bring the potential for some strong storms as front moves through the region. Behind the front even though we will not see a dramatic drop in temperatures we are expecting much more comfortable air that will be moving in for the ArkLaTex for the weekend and into next week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning we are expecting the hottest day of the week today out ahead of the front coming tomorrow. Temperatures that start off in the 70s this morning will rise into the low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours. When you factor in the mugginess you can expect ‘feels-like’ temperatures to be closing in on 105 some places in the region. While some very isolated shower and storms activity are possible, you should expect that most people will stay dry.
As we look ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking some decent changes for summer standards. The cold front will be pushing through the region on Friday, but we will see major changes in how it feels outside once we get to your Saturday as we should see a noticeable drop in humidity throughout the region. In addition, sunshine is now looking very likely both days of the weekend. Temperatures will stay below normal Saturday and Sunday, but the drop in mugginess will make it the optimal time to enjoy the weather.
Looking ahead to the first half of next week we will see a slight rebound in both temperatures and humidity, but they will stay below average. A weak trough will still linger over the eastern half of the country that should keep thing tolerable especially for this time of year. Also we should also be staying dry across the ArkLaTex through Wednesday of next week.
So you really need to think about making plans to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
