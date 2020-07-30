First Alert! A few severe storms possible Friday

First Alert! A few severe storms possible Friday
Strong to severe storms possible Friday afternoon (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | July 30, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 4:31 PM

A rare mid-summer cold front is expected to fire up a round of potentially severe thunderstorms as it pushes into the ArkLaTex on Friday.

All of the ArkLaTex is currently under a ‘Marginal’ risk of severe weather tomorrow, or 1 on a scale of one to five.

'Marginal' risk of severe weather on Friday
'Marginal' risk of severe weather on Friday (Source: KSLA)

The main threat for the majority of the area is the potential for damaging wind gusts. Some large hail is possible in mainly east Texas. The tornado risk is very low for most of the area but we’ll be watching portions of southwest Arkansas closely where conditions may be slightly favorable for a quick spin-up.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary severe weather threat on Friday
Damaging wind gusts are the primary severe weather threat on Friday (Source: KSLA)

Futuretrack shows a line of strong storms flaring up during the early afternoon hours across parts of east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

Futuretrack at 1pm Friday
Futuretrack at 1pm Friday (Source: KSLA)

Storms will continue to get stronger through mid to late afternoon as they push south and east.

Futuretrack at 4pm Friday
Futuretrack at 4pm Friday (Source: KSLA)

By early evening storms should be winding down and exiting the ArkLaTex.

Futuretrack at 8pm Friday
Futuretrack at 8pm Friday (Source: KSLA)

The timing and placement of storms could change slightly so be sure to check back for the latest updates. Here’s how you can keep up with the latest First Alert forecast:

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.