First Alert: Cold front brings storms and some heat relief

An unusual late July cold front moves in Friday to close out the month. A few strong storms may accompany the front, but in it’s wake we’ll see a nice break in the recent steamy weather.
Temperatures will stay warm this evening with only a slim chance for a shower or storm. We’ll drop out of the 90s and back into the 80s as the sun goes down.
Overnight expect partly cloudy and mainly dry weather. A few storms may brush by the far the northern ArkLaTex, but the rest of the area stays rain free. Temperatures will settle back into the upper 70 by morning.
A few showers or storms are possible in the morning, but the better rain chances won’t develop until the afternoon hours. There is a low end risk for a few severe storms that may contain strong wind gusts and possibly some hail. Expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning as well. The chance for rain Friday is 50%. Outside of any storms we will see one more hot and very humid afternoon with highs in the low 90s.
The weekend continues to trend dry and pleasant by early August standards. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will be around 90 which is below average for this time of year. A drop in the humidity will make it feel almost comfortable despite the heat. Morning temperatures will run in the low 70s.
Next week brings more of the same. Temperatures will stay around 90 with morning lows in the low 70s. Rain chances will stay low for much of next week.
In the tropics we are tracking Tropical Storm Isaias. It’s forecast to brush by Florida this weekend and impact areas along the east coast of the U.S. into next week. There appears to be little to no chance of Isaias making it into the Gulf.
Have a great evening!
