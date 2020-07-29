WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson reported that new cases remained flat but still too high for the state.
The governor also announced that Verizon has also joined the companies willing to work with Arkansas teachers and students to extend Wi-Fi access across the rural parts of the state.
Wednesday’s briefing took place on the campus of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.